HCMC’s leaders pay tribute to wounded soldiers, martyrs’ families in Con Dao

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc (3rd, R) visits Ms. Duong Thi De (L).

The delegation led by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc paid visits to martyr’s mothers of Duong Thi De in the residential area 5 and Vo Thi Thanh in the residential area 7; wives of fallen soldiers Truong Thi Minh in the residential area 3 and Luong Thi Ngu in the residential area 5; and wounded soldier Pham Quyet Thang in the residential area 6.

The city’s Vice Chairman expressed deep gratitude and wished of good health and longevity to wounded soldiers, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and martyrs’ wives whose husbands and children bravely sacrificed themselves for national liberation and national re-unification.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc (L) visits martyrs’ families and people credited with revolutionary service on Con Dao Island.

On the same day, another delegation led by Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau paid visits and offered presents to wounded soldiers Vo Dinh Thieu in the residential area 6, Nguyen Xuan Vien, Nguyen Dinh Ba, Tran Van Tam and Tran Xuan Duc in the residential area 7.

She expressed her joy in families that have a better quality of life and extended her best wishes to soldiers.



Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau (2nd, R) offers gifts to wounded soldiers' families. Director of the municipal Culture and Sports, Tran The Thuan (L) visits families and people credited with revolutionary service.

Director of the HCMC Department Of Labor Invalids and Social Affairs, Le Van Thinh and Director of the municipal Culture and Sports, Tran The Thuan also visited wounded soldiers, war veterans and martyrs’ families.

The delegation offered gifts, including books and computers to students of the Le Hong Phong Secondary School on the island. The HCMC-funded school was built in 2016 and put into operation in 2018. The school currently has 650 students.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc (L) offers gifts to the Le Hong Phong Secondary School. HCMC's leaders, teachers and students of the Le Hong Phong Secondary School pose for a group photo.



By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh