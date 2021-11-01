HCMC-Can Tho rail route to create breakthrough for inter-regional development

Ho Chi Minh City - Can Tho express railway project will create a breakthrough for inter-regional development.



The goods and passengers transportation in the Mekong Delta is mainly performed by road, only a part of waterways and aviation. However, the rate of newly- built roads in the region is very low compared to many places.

The lack of large volume transport means made the high logistics costs for the Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products.With an important role of the Southern region's economic hub, Ho Chi Minh City is hugely affected by the above-mentioned limitation.According to the Ministry of Transport, waterway goods transport in Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta only serves for slow shipping goods such as rice, fertilizer, building materials, gasoline. As for fresh goods such as seafood and fruits, they are only performed by refrigerator trucks.