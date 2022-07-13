HCMC Youth Union recruits international volunteers

Volunteers participate in the 2022 Summer Volunteer Campaign in HCMC.

Candidates are students of universities and colleges throughout the country, who have political awareness, and a good understanding of history, politics, culture, society, economy, and the youth of Vietnam.



Applicants must present their interest in current regional and global issues and have good health, awareness of organization and discipline, teamwork skill, and the ability to work independently.

Candidates submit an application form from now until July 31. Selected people for the interview round will be announced in August.

The interview round requires knowledge and skills of youth union’s activities, youth external affairs, translation, design, and among.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh