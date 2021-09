Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

The department has signed contracts with the Phat Tai Company Limited in Dong Thap province, Thuan Minh Import-Export JSC in HCMC and Trung An High-Tech Agriculture JSC in Can Tho city to buy enough rice to supply to HCMC.

The HCM City State Reserve Department is tasked to work with local authorities to distribute fee rice to people in need.

Earlier, the General Department has given 14,500 tones of rice to the city. The distribution was completed on September 9.

Vietnamplus