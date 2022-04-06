HCMC starts to destroy hundreds of scrap containers

Scrap containers are transported to treatment factories

With the present capacity, it is estimated that it takes two years for the city customs agency to treat the amount of this scrap.

According to the Customs Sub-Department of Saigon Port Zone 1, all goods are treated at four factories including Vietnam Handles Clean Environment Company, Vietnam Australia Environment Company (Vinausen), Mien Dong Environment Company, Thien Thanh Environment Company in Ho Chi Minh City, and the southern provinces of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Binh Phuoc, Dong Nai. These factories were selected by shipping companies.

On the same day, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Chau, Chairman of the board of directors in Vinausen Company, which is one of four companies being responsible for demolishing backlogged scrap containers at Saigon harbor, said that the company has been receiving and handling one to 1.5 20-ft scrap containers per day.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Chau said that the components in scrap containers are mixed. There are a few recycled plastics and single-use plastics.

Normally, businesses that import this type of scrap container will screen and select recyclable plastics to use. The remaining amount will be considered as industrial waste or dumped into the environment, unfortunately causing harm to environmental quality.

Presently, the company uses incineration - a waste treatment process that involves the combustion of substances contained in waste materials, at about 1,000 degrees Celsius, for treating hazardous waste. This combustion treatment technology includes the exhaust gas collection and treatment process so it could partly protect the environment.

Currently, the waste treatment cost fluctuates from VND65 million (US$2,842 ) or more per 20-ft container depending on the composition of the scrap contained in containers.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan