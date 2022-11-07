HCMC Social Security pilots online appointment scheduling

General Director of Vietnam Social Security Nguyen The Manh (R) encourages people to express their opinions and suggestions to make the social security sector better.

People, workers and enterprises can schedule appointments at the website https://dichvucong.baohiemxahoi.gov.vn. After receiving a confirmation appointment by the HCMC Social Security, they will come to work with representatives of the social insurance agency.



The system has been implemented in accordance with the Government’s project 06 on developing an application for population database, digital identification and authentication for the national digital transformation from 2022-2025, with a vision to 2030.

At the launching ceremony of the pilot scheme, General Director of Vietnam Social Security Nguyen The Manh said that the online appointment scheduling software helps reduce wait time for residents and businesses in implementing and solving administrative procedures and let people actively choose a date and time for submitting documents or carrying out procedures. It also helps the social insurance agency reduce overload and improve its service quality.

He asked local social insurance agencies, IT centers and relevant units to prepare conditions and infrastructures to put the online scheduling tool into pilot operation effectively.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh