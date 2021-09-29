  1. National

HCMC resumes over 65 construction projects

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport Phan Cong Bang said that the agency approved the resumption of 65 construction projects, which meet the safety plans of the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control. 
The Municipal Department of Transport also required the relevant units to regularly inspect and propose safety measures of the Covid-19 prevention and control during the construction process, speed up the construction progress and ensure the safety, quality of the works and disbursement schedule.

Most of these works have been under construction and some projects are ready to start, but the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak has affected their implementation plan.

