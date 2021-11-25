  1. National

HCMC prompts localities to improve investment method for Ring Road No.3

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has just suggested the People’s Committees of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An provinces and the My Thuan Project Management Board have feedbacks on investment scale and related contents for the pre-feasibility study report of the construction investment project of Ring Road No.3.

HCMC prompts localities to improve investment method for Ring Road No.3 ảnh 1 A map of construction investment of Ring Road No.3 project 
The HCMC People's Committeee will summarize and submit the report to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Transport.
Accordingly, three localities are suggested to calculate the general estimate for the cost of site clearance to ensure feasibility, consider local capital balance ability, investment allocation and propose solutions to accelerate the project's progress such as investment method and capital support from the central budget.
As for the My Thuan Project Management Board, it is necessary to promptly provide and send related documents and files to the above-mentioned localities, collect comments on building investment methods and related policy mechanisms, improve documents to report the pre-feasibility study for the project to soon carry out next steps.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

