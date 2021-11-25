HCMC prompts localities to improve investment method for Ring Road No.3

A map of construction investment of Ring Road No.3 project

The HCMC People's Committeee will summarize and submit the report to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Transport.

Accordingly, three localities are suggested to calculate the general estimate for the cost of site clearance to ensure feasibility, consider local capital balance ability, investment allocation and propose solutions to accelerate the project's progress such as investment method and capital support from the central budget.

As for the My Thuan Project Management Board , it is necessary to promptly provide and send related documents and files to the above-mentioned localities, collect comments on building investment methods and related policy mechanisms, improve documents to report the pre-feasibility study for the project to soon carry out next steps.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong