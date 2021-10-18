HCMC offers Covid-19 assistance to Soc Trang Province

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai (R) hands over a letter of thanks to Soc Trang for the province's support to the city's Covid-19 fight. (Photo: SGGP)



On behalf of the Party, Government and people of HCMC, Chairman Phan Van Mai extended his sincere thank to the Administration and people of Soc Trang Province for their support to HCMC’s in the Covid-19 fight.

The city is self-aware to realize that its development is partly based on the contribution of Soc Trang and Mekong Delta provinces along with other localities across the country, he said.

Additionally, the People’s Committee of HCMC has suggested the municipal Department of Health to coordinate with Soc Trang’s health department to make a comprehensive assessment on the province’s current situation, prevention and control of pandemic, and share the city’s experience with epidemic preparedness and response measures to Soc Trang.

Besides, HCMC will created favorable condition for migrant workers to return to HCMC for work and offer employees vaccine against Covid-19. The municipal authorities have also organized working sessions on employee recruitment with business associations.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting. Mr. Phan Van Mai shares the city’s experience in epidemic preparedness and response measures to Soc Trang. At the meeting HCMC presents a cash assistance of VND3 billion (US$132,000) to Soc Trang Province.



By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh