HCMC leader extends greetings to press agencies

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (2nd, L) visits the editorial office of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in HCMC on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day. (Photo: SGGP)

During his visit to the editorial office of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in HCMC, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai extended his sincere thanks to the newspaper staff for their contribution to the construction and development of the southern hub over the past few years, especially in the fight against Covid-19.

On the same day, the delegation also sent congratulations to the staff of the Thanh Nien and Tuoi Tre newspapers.

The city's leader highly appreciated the news agencies’ creativity and outstanding contribution to the city’s development, especially propaganda for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai send Newspaper staff.s his congratulations to Thanh Nien Newspaper staff.

He hoped that they will continue to maintain their positions and promptly provide accurate information about concerning issues in various fields as well as build truth in the community.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai extends greetings to Tuoi Tre Newspaper staff.



By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh