HCMC hopes for healthier 2022



HCMC’s theme for 2022 is “Safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic”. The city will pay attention to enhancing the quality of the building for urban administration; improving the investment environment and accompanying enterprises to overcome difficulties in accordance with the Government’s resolution No. 128 /NQ-CP dated on October 11, 2021.

HCMC’s main targets for 2022 include achieving the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth of 6-6.5 percent, presenting the city’s determination in carrying out the socio-economic recovery and development program after heavy losses of some VND273 trillion (US$10.4 billion) due to the fourth wave of Covid-19.

Although the city has not reached economic targets for 2021, the municipal authorities have given priority to people’s life protection, epidemic prevention and control measures, vaccination coverage and healthcare system improvement.

As of now, the city has reopened business and production activities while daily activities of the people have resumed. Notably, the National Assembly has adopted a resolution on the central budget allocation plan for 2022, including an approval on allowing HCMC to retain 21 percent of its budget revenue starting in 2022 instead of the current 18 percent.

The southern economic hub has suffered the huge economic loss due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic. The permission allowing HCMC to get higher budget retention rate will create favorable conditions for the city to solve its difficulties and recover from the pandemic. It also helps HCMC raise the budget revenue target of the State when the city has been the country's largest money-maker for decades and has always been assigned the highest state budget revenue target.



The growth and recovery of the city's economy is expected to contribute to the economic revival of the country in general and the southern key economic region particularly.

The implementation of Covid-19 vaccination campaign with an aim to give booster shots to people before the lunar New Year is expected to bring a joyful Tet holiday to people and prepare for the school reopening for students in all grades and universities in the city.

It shows that HCMC has carried out successfully the Government’s resolution No. 128/NQ-CP on provision regulations on “Safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic” that is of great significance in Covid-19 fight and economic recovery.

The people’s health and social security are the most important things when the city returns to its new normal state.

Beside the campaign on vaccination coverage, the restructure of the health system consisting of infrastructures and human resources is also the urgent mission as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 approaches.

Returning to the previous position as the leading Vietnamese economic engine, implementing policies to support businesses and individuals impacted by the Covid-19, attracting and receiving workers back to workplaces are also necessary things to do in the coming time.

Although an optimistic and promising year lies ahead, the city needs to pay attention to pressing issues including supply chain disruption, prices of materials, goods and services, inflation pressure, market absorption, public debt, non-performing loan ratio, stock market fluctuations, disbursement of public investment and building faith among businesses, investors and residents.





By Associate professor PhD Nguyen Khac Quoc Bao, PhD To Cong Nguyen Bao of the HCMC University of Economics – Translated by Kim Khanh