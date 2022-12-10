  1. National

HCMC honors Nam Dinh’s Entrepreneurs Club for outstanding contribution

The People’s Committee of HCMC presented a certificate of merit to the Nam Dinh Province’s Entrepreneurs Club in the city for outstanding contribution to social security activities of the southern metropolis and provinces for many consecutive years at the club’s second meeting for the 2022-2027 periods that was held on December 10 with the participation of more than 200 members.
HCMC honors Nam Dinh’s Entrepreneurs Club for outstanding contribution ảnh 1 Specialities of Nam Dinh Province are displayed at the meeting.
On this occasion, the municipal administration also gave a certificate to Chairman of the Nam Dinh’s entrepreneurs' club in HCMC Tran Quoc Manh who successfully completed the task and provided a lot of support to the city for many years.
In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Nam Dinh Province’s Entrepreneurs Club donated more than VND1.1 billion (over US$46,000) to carry out social securities programs, including supporting people who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, flood victims in the central provinces, offering bicycles for disadvantaged children, Chairman of the Nam Dinh’s entrepreneurs' club in HCMC Tran Quoc Manh said.
The Nam Dinh Province’s Entrepreneurs Club has organized many exchanges for entrepreneurs of Nam Dinh Province, HCMC and localities to share experiences in the field.
HCMC honors Nam Dinh’s Entrepreneurs Club for outstanding contribution ảnh 2 The Nam Dinh Province’s Entrepreneurs Club is honored for its outstanding contribution to social security activities of HCMC.

