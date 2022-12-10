HCMC honors Nam Dinh’s Entrepreneurs Club for outstanding contribution

Specialities of Nam Dinh Province are displayed at the meeting.

On this occasion, the municipal administration also gave a certificate to Chairman of the Nam Dinh’s entrepreneurs' club in HCMC Tran Quoc Manh who successfully completed the task and provided a lot of support to the city for many years.



In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Nam Dinh Province’s Entrepreneurs Club donated more than VND1.1 billion (over US$46,000) to carry out social securities programs, including supporting people who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, flood victims in the central provinces, offering bicycles for disadvantaged children, Chairman of the Nam Dinh’s entrepreneurs' club in HCMC Tran Quoc Manh said.

The Nam Dinh Province’s Entrepreneurs Club has organized many exchanges for entrepreneurs of Nam Dinh Province, HCMC and localities to share experiences in the field.

The Nam Dinh Province’s Entrepreneurs Club is honored for its outstanding contribution to social security activities of HCMC.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh