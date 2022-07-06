HCMC focusing on updating official news to Party members working abroad

Participants in the virtual meeting to review the implementation of Regulation 228 at HCMC station. (Photo: SGGP)



In his speech, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son emphasized that Party members working in Vietnam and abroad come from various backgrounds. They are on duty at different ministries, state agencies, and local authorities of 63 provinces and cities. Therefore, to effectively manage them, the Party Committee of the Foreign Affairs Ministry needs the cooperation from the network of Party committees in other countries as well as inside the country.

Over the last 8 years, the implementation of Regulation 228 has helped in raising the political awareness and responsibility of Party committees at home and abroad related to the management of Party members working or studying in other nations.

Stemming from the reality of extensive and comprehensive international integration, there rises a need to adjust the content of Regulation 228 to adapt to changes and remedy inadequacies, to boost Party building and rectification.

Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai reported that being a large center for economy, culture, education, technology, HCMC has a great quantity of Party members. These people now travel abroad more frequently, at nearly 58,000 turns from 2014 to 2021.

The Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee highly supported the structure and content of the final drafts as well as proposed adjustment for Regulation 228 based on the principle of maintaining appropriate content and update new specific requirements on Party member missions, responsibilities of Party committees at all levels at home and abroad, in order to improve the performance of the management task of Party members working and studying in other countries.

Deputy Secretary Hai affirmed that in order to closely direct the management task of Party members abroad, the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee continues to increase political and ideological training for Party members; deliver official news and information to Party members working in other countries via formal media channels of the Party and the Government; encourage state officials and Party members to promote patriotism, to be firm in their political stance.

In addition, the task of actively fighting against signals of fading ideals, individualism, deterioration in political ideology, morality and wrong lifestyle of certain Party members must be focused. Missions should be assigned along with periodic checking to better understand the capacity and effectively manage activities of Party members working in other nations. Their social networking activities should be monitored so that Party committees at all levels can supervise and timely stop negativities among Party members.

Finally, HCMC proposed that the Party Affairs Committee (under the Foreign Affairs Ministry) and the Central Organization Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam develop a software piece for the management task of Party members going abroad to easily update information and devise promptly solutions for any possible incidents. It is also suggested to issue a handbook on issues that Party members need to pay attention to when going abroad on personal matters.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam