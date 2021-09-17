HCMC continues to carry out key traffic projects

The overpass project in front of the new Eastern Bus Station on the Hanoi Highway
Ho Chi Minh City identified an overpass in front of the new Eastern Bus Station on the Hanoi Highway, investment and construction of nine land lots at Functional Section No. 1 in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area and a tunnel at the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho Intersection in District 7 as three key transport infrastructure works.In the related news, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) said that the bidding packages of Metro Line No.1 are under the construction.
Accordingly, 426 engineers and construction workers are performing the “three on-site” rule and the “One route- two destinations” model at the construction site to ensure the safety and the effectiveness of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control in the city.