HCMC Bar Association to give free legal advice to people

Lawyers Vu Phi Long, Truong Thi Hoa and Nguyen Van Hau will join the event.



The event is organized on the occasion of Vietnam Lawyer Traditional Day (October 10) and Vietnam Law Day (November 9). Additionally, this is also an activity to raise awareness and understanding of basic laws for Ho Chi Minh City people in daily life.

It is expected that ACBA will provide free legal advice service and propagandize law for people in five points of districts 1, 10, Tan Binh and Binh Thanh on October 8 with the participation of 20-30 prestigious lawyers from law companies in the city.As for the online form, the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association will give free legal advice via Zoom Platform. Lawyers Vu Phi Long, Truong Thi Hoa and Nguyen Van Hau will join the event.People can attend the event at 9 a.m. on October 8 via https://bit.ly/3ri3Vez; Meeting ID: 97275547263; Passcode: 820869.The legal advice program will take place on October 8 and October 10 in both offline and online forms via Zalo, Viber and mobile phones. People can access http://www.hcmbar.org/ for more information.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong