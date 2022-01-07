HCMC appreciates valuable support of India

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stressed that the traditional friendship and multilateral cooperation between Vietnam and India have developed strongly, especially since the level of Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership that was further elevated in 2016.



Vietnam has always affirmed its consistent policy of strengthening and promoting relations with India. Whereas the Covid-19 pandemic has a severe impact on the economy in 2021, India was continuously one of the top ten trading partners of Vietnam with bilateral trade turnover reaching US$11 billion, presenting an increase of nearly 40 percent compared to 2020.

The city’s Chairman emphasized that Vietnamese people always appreciate the valuable support of India in providing Covid-19 treatment medicine, transferring vaccine production technology and delivering 100 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen to HCMC. In addition, Indian community in HCMC has donated many medical supplies and essential goods to needy people during the fight against Covid-19.

The long-term traditional relationship between Vietnam-India is a solid foundation for promoting bilateral cooperation making the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in general, HCMC and India in particular stronger and gaining benefits for the two people, peace, stability, and prosperity in Asia and the world.

For his part, Consul General of India in HCMC Madan Mohan Sethi expressed heartfelt appreciation to Vietnamese Government and people for the assistance in the combat against the pandemic.

Vietnam is a trusted partner of India. The cooperation between the two sides will be further expanded in various fields, such as education, oil and gas, hydroelectricity, startup, foreign affairs, universal technology.





