Hanoi-Vinh trains temporarily halted operations due to low travel demand

Accordingly, the NA2 train departing from Vinh will temporarily stop operation from February 21, and the NA1 train departing from Hanoi will halt from February 22.



Passengers with NA1/2 train tickets during the suspension days can return their tickets directly at the train stations without charges or change tickets for Thong Nhat trains. Currently, on the North-South railway, there are four pairs of Thong Nhat trains that stop to pick up and drop off passengers in Vinh, namely SE3/4, SE5/6, SE7/8, and SE11/12.



To encourage passengers to use trains, from February 21 to March 31, Hanoi Railway Transport JSC will launch a promotional program to reduce ticket prices by 50% for passengers traveling on Thong Nhat trains of SE5/SE6 and SE11/SE12 between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, tickets with a transport distance of 500 kilometers or more; pairs of trains of LP3/LP8, LP5/LP6, and LP7/HP2 between Hanoi and Hai Phong, tickets with the departure station being Hanoi or Long Bien Train Station, and the arrival station being Hai Phong Train Station and vice versa.



After the discount, the nonstop train tickets of the Hanoi - Hai Phong route are only from VND35,000 per ticket, tickets for the Hanoi - Vinh route only from VND79,000 per ticket, and the nonstop train tickets of the Hanoi – HCMC route only from VND450,000 per ticket.



During the same period, Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has also launched a program to reduce 50% of ticket prices for 10,000 tickets of Thong Nhat pairs of trains, including SE3/SE4 and SE7/SE8, between Hanoi and HCMC, tickets with a transport distance from 500km or more; the pair of SE21/SE22 trains between Da Nang and HCMC, tickets with a transport distance of 420km or more; the pair of SNT1/SNT2 trains between Nha Trang and HCMC, tickets with a transport distance of 250km or more; the pair of SPT1/SPT2 trains between Phan Thiet and HCMC, tickets with a transport distance of 150km or more.



After the discount, the train tickets for the Nha Trang – HCMC route are only from VND120,000 per ticket; tickets for the Da Nang - HCMC route from only VND280,000 per ticket; the nonstop train tickets of the Hanoi – HCMC route from only VND450,000 per ticket.







By Minh Anh – Translated by Thanh Nha