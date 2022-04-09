Hanoi's kindergarten pupils to return to school on April 13

A file photo shows children of a kindergarten in Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi, playing in a class. (Photo: VNA) The city People’s Committee has given the go-ahead on April 8 afternoon following the municipal Department of Education and Training’s proposal to resume in-person learning for preschool students in all 30 urban and outlying districts and townships across the city.



About 80 percent of parents said they are willing to bring their children back to preschools, according to the education department.

The committee asked the municipal education department to coordinate with the health department to regularly update and follow related regulations to ensure Covid-19 prevention and control at schools.

Local authorities of districts and towns are entrusted with increasing supervision and inspection over the implementation of Covid-19 prevention and control measures at schools.

Hanoi is the last locality among 63 provinces and cities nationwide to allow kindergartens to resume in-person learning.

Schools in the city have reopened to all students from first to sixth grades on April 6, with the rate of students returning reaching 94 percent.

The number of new Covid-19 cases has kept dropping in the capital, with 2,897 new infections recorded on April 8, only a fraction of the peak in March.

Vietnam is preparing to inoculate children aged 5 to 11 years old in the second week of April with Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines whereas the first batch of Moderna vaccines for children is expected to be delivered to the country on May 10.