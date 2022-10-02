Hanoi’s bus passenger traffic grows 25 percent

A bus runs on a street in Hanoi's Thanh Xuan district (Photo: VNA)



The passenger number has bounced back since the second quarter and gradually increased month on month.

This result is partly attributed to the opening of 11 new bus routes, including five connected with the Cat Linh - Ha Dong urban railway and six using electric vehicles, raising the number of e-bus routes to nine.

Hanoi has also adjusted and expanded the itineraries of eight routes, extend the running time of 14 routes, and upgrade support infrastructure, helping improve services and ensure safety for both vehicles and passengers.

The capital currently has 154 bus routes, including 132 subsidised routes, eight non-subsidised ones, 12 connecting the city with neighbouring provinces, and two City Tour routes.

The network has covered all district-level localities and is being expanded to more universities, colleges, high schools, large industrial parks, residential areas, craft villages, and tourist sites.

Hanoi targets that public passenger transport will meet 30 - 35 percent of travel demand by 2025.

VNA