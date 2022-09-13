Hanoi train street coffee shops open again

The situation of vendors selling beverages along the rail track has recurred. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Hanoi Railway under the Vietnam Railways Corporation, recently, especially during the National Day holiday, on the Hanoi - Dong Dang railway route passing through the wards of Hang Bong, Cua Nam, and Dien Bien Phu, the situation of vendors selling beverages along the rail track has recurred. At the same time, foreign tourists and people have come to this area to take photos and videos.



This situation is still happening, leading to a high risk of railway traffic insecurity. The Hanoi Railway has requested the districts of Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, and related wards to coordinate and handle this situation thoroughly.



In early 2018, tourists came to the railway section passing through Hang Bong, Cua Nam, and Dien Bien Phu wards to take photos and videos, especially when a train passed by.



The authorities implemented many drastic measures, such as propaganda, coercive clearance, and making records of administrative violations, and the situation has been basically handled.



However, when the Covid-19 pandemic is under control, the railway safety corridor violations in this area have recurred.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan