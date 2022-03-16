Hanoi to reopen pedestrian spaces from March 18

Pedestrian spaces in downtown Hoan Kiem district



The move comes after Vietnam resumed tourism activities on March 15. It is expected to help the capital city draw more visitors.

The spaces include streets around Hoan Kiem Lake and neighbouring streets; Hang Ngang-Hang Dao pedestrian-trade-service route; expanded pedestrian spaces in the Old Quarter; as well as the routes connecting the Old Quarter and Hoan Kiem Lake.

The streets around Hoan Kiem Lake will be exclusively opened for pedestrians from 19:00 on Friday until the end of Sunday every week. Meanwhile, the remaining spaces will operate from 19:00 to 24:00 in three last days of every week.

The People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district will deploy forces to perform Covid-19 prevention and control activities and handle relevant violations. Local residents are advised to stay at home if they show Covid-19 symptoms.

Visitors are requested to make health declarations and wash their hands before entering the pedestrian spaces, and not to enter the area if they have any Covid-19 symptoms.

Organisers of cultural and art events in the spaces are asked to strictly implement Covid-19 control measures.

VNA