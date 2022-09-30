Hanoi to encourage people to use overpasses (Photo: SGGP)

Authorities in Hanoi are taking action to stop pedestrians crossing streets without using overpasses.

The municipal Department of Transport recently asked its Inspectorate Department to work with units of the Department of Public Security and local authorities on encouraging people to abide by the Law on Road Traffic, and strictly punish any violators.

The city currently has 70 pedestrian bridges, mainly at intersections and areas near schools and hospitals with heavy traffic. After opening, they helped pedestrians cross the road smoothly and safely.

However, many people have ignored pedestrian overpasses to save time, thus endangering themselves and others.

According to traffic experts, in addition to raising public awareness, it is also necessary to strengthen the application of coercive measures and resolutely handle violations in accordance with regulations.

Traffic accidents drop

Traffic accidents across the country in the first nine months of this year dropped by 52.5 percent (4,362 cases) to 8,313 and related deaths reduced by 20 percent (945 deaths) to 4,714 compared to the same period in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

However, the figures rose 1.71 percent (140 cases) and 12.35 percent (518 deaths) from the same period in 2021.

The majority of accidents happened on the road with 8,206 incidents, killing 4,606 people.

There were 76 accidents on the railways, claiming 55 lives, while 26 accidents on waterways killed 41.

Meanwhile, 12 people died or went missing in five maritime accidents in the period.

No serious aviation incidents were reported in the nine months.

VNA