Hanoi suspends sale of 600 old villas for reviewing

Mr. Truong Viet Dung, Chief of Office of the Hanoi People's Committee, chairs the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the press conference, Mr. Truong Viet Dung, Chief of Office of the Hanoi People's Committee, said that recently, public opinion and people are interested in the information that the city proposed to sell 600 villas built before 1954, so the Hanoi People's Committee held a press conference to most accurately inform the public about this matter.



Mr. Truong Viet Dung stated that this is a matter that receives attention and timely direction from the Secretary of the Hanoi City Party Committee and the Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee. In the face of the press's feedback, with the consent of the Secretary of the Hanoi City Party Committee and the Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee, Hanoi City will temporarily halt the sale of these villas to review the contents. After getting specific results, the city will inform the media.



Meanwhile, answering many reporters' questions about the basis to sell 600 old villas, to whom, and how to calculate their prices, Mr. Mac Dinh Minh, Deputy Director of the Department of Construction of Hanoi, said that the current situation of the management of these villas over the past time must be counted from September 28, 1998, when the Prime Minister issued Decision No.189, allowing Hanoi to sell State-owned villas. Then, on December 4, 1998, the Hanoi People's Committee issued Decision No.70 regulating the sale of State-owned villas. On August 30, 2007, the Government issued Resolution No.48, asking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to stop selling villas and to develop a villa management project.



Then, on December 10, 2008, the Hanoi People's Committee submitted the Hanoi People's Council to issue Resolution No.18 on the old villa management project. According to the project, there are 970 old villas under management. Of which, 207 old villas are not allowed to be sold, 599 villas under the selling process will continue to be sold, and 164 have been completely sold.



Then, the Prime Minister issued Document No.1254 dated July 28, 2009, approving the project of managing old villas in Hanoi. In the process of reviewing and adding villas No.1+2 H1 Vinh Ho collective area, the list of 600 salable old villas of the city was made.



An old villa accommodates many households in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)



Previously, the Hanoi People's Committee issued a decision on ‘Solutions to promote the management and use of public villas built before 1954 in Hanoi city in the 2021-2025 period. Accordingly, Hanoi will sell 600 old State-owned villas, which are on the list of salable villas and are mainly located in central districts. This is one of the solutions on mechanisms and policies launched by the Hanoi People's Committee to manage and use public villas built before 1954 in Hanoi in the 2021-2025 period. The sale of villas is to generate capital for the renovation, gentrification, and reconstruction of the historic inner city with ancient houses, old villas, and other architectural works.

Compared with the management records of the House Management One Member Limited Liability Company, 600 salable old villas have mixed ownership. These 600 old villas accommodate 5,686 households, equivalent to the lease contracts signed by the Housing Management Company Limited. Currently, these villas have been sold to 4,973 households. The remaining 713 households have not been able to buy villas before, so the Department of Construction proposes to continue allowing the sale of these villas. The sale of villas is for the areas that have been allocated to households that are using it stably and have rent or house distribution decisions before. The selling prices are implemented following the provisions of Decree No.61, Decree No.99, and Decree No.30, each location has a specific calculation method according to the location of each contract, and there is no common price for all villas.





By Quoc Lap – Translated by Thuy Doan