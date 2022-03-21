Hanoi sees visitors bustling again

Many Hanoians visit the pedestrian street

Many families decided to opt for the pedestrian street as a place for entertainment at the weekend after long days at home due to the epidemic.

During the weekend, in the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake, especially in the area of Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square and the statue of King Ly Thai To, thousands of people come to have fun from early morning to night.

Along with that, many services establishments, restaurants are crowded with customers while people began to take part in sports, dance, and music activities in the pedestrian street. To ensure epidemic prevention tasks, guards and the Hoan Kiem district government have installed automatic body temperature monitors and hand sanitizer dispensers at the entrances to the pedestrian area.

At the same time, police officers and guards around the Hoan Kiem Lake area have kept reminding people to strictly follow 5K epidemic prevention principles, Khau trang (facemask)- Khu khuan (disinfection)- Khoang cach (distance)- Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration) while walking in the area as well as take measures to ensure security and order.

Old quarters such as Hang Ngang, Hang Dao, Cau Go, Hang Bac are also crowded again. Especially in Ta Hien Street, many restaurants, bars and cafes have seen a large number of customers, especially young people. Some other areas such as West Lake, the middle of the Red River, Ba Vi, Soc Son also saw many visitors. Many of them expressed their joy when Hanoi had the opportunity to return to normal, especially when the city government allowed the pedestrian streets to reopen on weekends and shops can open late after 9pm.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh, an owner of a shop in Hang Gai Street, said for the last time, most shops have had to close because no visitors and shoppers dropped by. Hopefully, the city's permission to allow the pedestrian street to operate and reopen to tourism will help revive the capital city’s economy.

Chairman of Hoan Kiem District People's Committee Pham Tuan Long said that the reopening of the pedestrian street of Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarter from March 18 aims to gradually restore tourism activities, contributing to realizing the goal of both prevention and control. However, people and visitors to the pedestrian street need to apply epidemic prevention measures according to the regulations of the Ministry of Health, especially the 5K message.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Dan Thuy