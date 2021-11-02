Hanoi raises epidemic alert to level 2, maximum of 30 people at wedding

A maximum of 30 people will be allowed to attend weddings in the capital city



Simultaneously, leaders of Hanoi also requested functional forces and localities in Hanoi to further strengthen epidemic prevention measures with the motto "Safe adaptation, flexibility, effective control of Covid-19 epidemic”.

Under the request, state agencies and offices in Hanoi must enhance work online. Staff members who experienced Covid-19 symptoms must inform leaders and local health facilities and stay at homes.

Production establishments, construction of traffic; service establishments include trade centers, supermarkets, convenience stores, wholesale markets, restaurants, eateries, and traditional markets are allowed to operate.

Indoor and outdoor activities must be organized in compliance with Covid-19 regulations. Local authorities will decide the number of participants in these activities who must get two doses of the vaccines.

A maximum of 30 people will be allowed to attend weddings in the capital city under new curbs in the fight against coronavirus. Those who are in quarantine period or not fully vaccinated must not be present at the event. Moreover, the capital city authority also asked to shorten the time of the wedding party.

The Hanoi People's Committee approved the Department of Education and Training in Hanoi’s proposal on allowing Hanoi students to return to school after the temporary suspension to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic. Students from communes, wards, towns of 18 districts and towns with epidemic levels at level 1 and level 2 without Covid-19 infected cases in the community can go to school for on-campus learning.

Under the Hanoi People's Committee’s decision, students can return to schools from November 8. However, only fifth, sixth, ninth, tenth, and twelve graders will return to their school first. Students in the remaining grades continue to learn online. Children in kindergarten still stay at home.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Uyen Phuong