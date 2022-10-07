Hanoi launches project to enhance sustainable transport for metro line No.3

At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The project has three components spanning the six districts of Nam Tu Liem, Bac Tu Liem, Cau Giay, Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hoan Kiem.



It aims to ensure smooth transport to approach the metro line, making sure that people use the metro line in a safe and convenient manner.



Addressing the launching ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Duc Tuan stressed the significance of the project in enhancing the efficiency for the urban metro line No.3 when it is put into operation.



He urged the Management Board of transport projects of Hanoi to coordinate closely with departments, sectors, contractors and consulting units to ensure the progress and quality of the project as well as safety for workers, while minimizing impacts on local residents.



He asked the municipal departments of Planning and Investment and Finance to work with the Ministry of Planning and Investment and Ministry of Finance to allocate capital to the project, and removing difficulties facing its implementation.



Tuan also requested the Department of Transports and the People’s Committees of relevant districts to join hands in ground clearance activities and ensuring traffic safety along the route during the implementation of the project.







VNA