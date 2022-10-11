Hanoi: hi-tech farm produce to account for 70 percent by 2025

At a hi-tech farm in outlying Hanoi district (Photo: VNA)



Of which, hi-tech cultivated products will make up at least 45 percent while animal farming products will account for 80 percent and aquatic products 60 percent.

To such end, Hanoi will form and develop at least 44 hi-tech agriculture firms, one hi-tech agriculture centre and one hi-tech farming zone.

The city will also pilot 10 hi-tech agriculture cooperatives, assist in digital transformation for One Commune, One Product products this year, and develop 30 hi-tech agriculture cooperatives, among others.

VNA