Hanoi, HCMC provide jobs for over 327,000 labourers during Jan-Jul

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

More than 327,000 jobs were provided for labourers in Hanoi and HCMC – Vietnam’s two largest cities – in the first seven months of 2022.

According to Hanoi’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, 137,300 labourers were offered jobs in the capital city in the period, equal to 85.8 percent of the yearly target, and up 23.2 percent year-on-year.

In July alone, the city provided jobs for 18,400 people, a y-o-y surge of 35.4% compared to the same period last year.

During January-July, more than 35,500 people enjoyed unemployment insurance allowances, with a total capital of VND932.7 billion (US$39.9 million).

Meanwhile, HCMC provided jobs to 26,790 labourers in July, raising the total number in the first seven months of this year to over 189,700, up 11.1 percent y-o-y, according to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Vietnamplus