Hanoi gov’t issues strict regulations for air transportation

According to Hanoi authority’s regulations, passengers traveling from HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat airport to Hanoi-based Noi Bai airport are required to have a certificate of full vaccination against Covid-19; plus, they must be tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus within 72 hours before departure and must be isolated for seven days in concentrated isolation areas of Hanoi city or accommodation.

Under the agreement between Hanoi and the Ministry, airlines asked to cut their capacity to 50 percent would resume air routes with a flight frequency of one flight a day.

Passengers must pay the costs of isolation and tests according to the regulations; moreover, they must stay home for the next seven days after finishing isolation in concentrated facilities.

Regarding the reopening of domestic flights, the People's Committee in the Northern City of Hai Phong agreed to receive passengers on domestic commercial flights to Cat Bi International Airport.

However, authorities of Hai Phong City required air passengers to meet the following requirements such as fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered from Covid-19 within 6 months by the time of returning to their localities plus negative test results.

The Prime Minister has demanded localities seriously comply with the order for passenger transport resumption given the importance of this type of transport.

An official dispatch signed by Deputy PM Le Van Thanh on behalf of the PM on October 10 asked leaders of ministries, ministry-level agencies, Government agencies, steering committees for Covid-19 prevention and control, and provincial-level People’s Committees to ensure safe and flexible organization of passenger transport alongside effective control of Covid-19.





