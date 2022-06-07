Hanoi City People’s Council expels Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh from Hanoi Chairman post

Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh is dismissed from the position of Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi City. (Photo: SGGP)

The 16th People's Council of Hanoi City held its sixth meeting to consider and decide on personnel work under its authority on the afternoon of June 7 in Hanoi.



Based on the conclusion of the Party Central Committee on the dismissal of Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh, former Member of the Party Central Committee, former Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Personnel Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi City in the 2021-2026 tenure; former Secretary of the Party Personnel Committee, former Minister of Science and Technology for the 2016-2021 tenure, on June 7, the Hanoi Party Executive Committee met and agreed to vote to propose the Hanoi People's Council for the 2021-2026 tenure to dismiss Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh from the position of Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee for the 2021-2026 tenure and deputy of the Hanoi People's Council.



All present Hanoi People's Council delegates voted to expel the position of Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi City for the 2021-2026 tenure to Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh according to regulations. The Hanoi People's Council then passed a resolution on the dismissal of the Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi City for Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan