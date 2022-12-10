Hanoi can treat roughly 29.1 percent of wastewater

Director Vo Nguyen Phong announced this at the 10th meeting of the Hanoi People's Council where deputies questioned leaders of Vietnam’s capital city about some issues including wastewater treatment and drainage, and responsibility for the delay in the implementation of the Yen Xa wastewater treatment plant project.



In response to questions, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Duong Duc Tuan said that the Yen Xa wastewater treatment plant using ODA capital was originally planned to be completed in 2022, but there have been hiccups along the implementation of the project resulting in delays.

Regarding the investment progress of wastewater treatment and drainage projects in Hanoi, Vice Chairman Duong Duc Tuan admitted that the implementation is still slow and in the coming time, the city will focus public investment capital for technical infrastructure projects in the city to basically achieve the targets according to the Prime Minister's planning.

Regarding the progress of wastewater treatment in new urban areas and new residential areas, Mr. Duong Duc Tuan said that by the end of the first quarter of 2023, responsible agencies will make statistics, review, and classify to have an implementation plan.





By Q. Lap – Translated by Anh Quan