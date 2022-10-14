Hanoi begins study on urban railway route No.6

Illustrative image. (Photo: SGGP)

The study project will be financed by non-refundable ODA capital provided by the Australian government via the World Bank (WB).



The MRB, as the project’s coordinator, will be responsible for working with WB experts on the contents of the project, which is expected to propose forms of investment for the urban railway route.



The model of transit-oriented development (TOD) will be considered with the aim of recovering part of investment in urban railway, enhancing investment efficiency and easing pressure on the state budget.



Under the Hanoi urban railway network plan until 2030, the capital would have 10 lines with a total length of 417 km; of which 342 km would be elevated and the rest underground.



So far, only the first Cat Linh-Ha Dong line has been completed and in operation.



The other lines are still in different phases of development. The Nhon-Hanoi station line is set to have its elevated section operating at the end of 2022, and the entire line operating in 2027.







VNA