Groundbreaking ceremony held for Rach Mieu Bridge 2

At the groundbreaking ceremony

Attending the event were former National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Khai and leaders of ministries, departments, provinces and cities of the region.



The bridge has a total length of 17.6 kilometers and a width of 17.5 meters, including approach roads with a total length of over two kilometers. It has six lanes for vehicles with a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour. The project, worth VND5.1 trillion (US$221 million), is expected to be completed by 2025.

Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Khai stressed that the Mekong Delta region has potentials and advantages for the high-tech agricultural development and large-scale aquaculture with an abundant workforce. The Party and State have issued several resolutions and mechanisms in various fields for the region’s development, including the transport sector. There is a large number of vehicles per day and night across Rach Mieu Bridge on the National Road 60 connecting provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre. The project will help reduce the traffic overloading on the current Rach Mieu Bridge , and meet the increasing transportation demand on the National Highway 60 and the socioeconomic development of the regional provinces.

He also asked the Ministry of Transport to speed up the construction project while the two provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre must promptly finish the compensation, site clearance and resettlement support for households affected by the construction.





By Hoang Le – Translated by Kim Khanh