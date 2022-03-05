Gov't approves policy to organize flights repatriating Vietnamese from Ukraine

The Government has approved the policy to arrange flights to bring Vietnamese people from Ukraine home (Photo: VNA)



Accordingly, with spirit of humanity and placing the highest priority to the protection of Vietnamese citizens, the Government allows the organisation of flights repatriating Vietnamese people and their familites, with the initial number of 900 Vietnamese people, who will depart from Polland, Romania or Moldova.

They will receive Covid-19 tests upon their arrival in Vietnam and take necessary medical measures in line with the Ministry of Health’s instruction.The Government assigned the Ministry of Transport to take the major charge of arranging the flights, while the Ministry of Finance was asked to finance the flights.As part of efforts to implement the Prime Minister’s direction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked with the Ministry of Transport to conduct two repatriation flights, one departing from Romania on March 7 and the other from Polland on March 8.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to coordinate with relevant agencies to continue to arrange flights to evacuate Vietnamese people and their family members from dangerous areas in Ukraine to neighbouring countries, and bring those who wish to return to Vietnam depending on the real situation and capacity of Vietnam.In recent days, Vietnamese representative offices in Ukraine and neighbouring countries have coordinated closely with local authorities and Vietnamese associations in host countries to support the Vietnamese community to evacuate from war areas and provide them with temporary accommodations and essential necessities.According to the offices, as of March 4, almost of Vietnamese people in Kiev and Odessa and hundreds of people in Kharkov had been evacuated to neighbouring countries. Of them, 370 had come to Romania, 200 had been on the way from Moldova to Romania, 600 from Ukraine had arrived in Polland, about 125 had reached to Hungary and about 40 had come to Slovakia.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ group for citizen protection and representative offices are keepinng a close watch on the situation and recieving requests from Vietnamese people through citizen protection hotlines.Vietnamese in Ukraine and neighbouring who need support or wish to flee from war areas can contact the ministry and representative offices in countries through following phone numbers:Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 84-965411118, 84-981848484; Email: baohocongdan@gmail.comVietnamese Embassy in Ukraine: 380 (63) 8638999Vietnamese Embassy in Russia: 79916821617Vietnamese Embassy in Polland: 0048782257359Vietnamese Embassy in Romania: 0040744645037Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia: 421 2 5245 1263, 421 915 419 568.

Vietnamplus