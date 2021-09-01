Government’s task force established to help businesses, people affected by Covid

A cabinet meeting on Covid-19 prevention and control (Photo: SGGP) It is an interdisciplinary organisation with the function of supporting the Government and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to research, direct and coordinate in solving important tasks to help businesses and people that are suffering.



The task force was set up after Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently signed the Decision 1447/QĐ-TTg.

It has three deputy heads – Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung; Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc and Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung.

It has the right to request ministries, ministerial level agencies, Government agencies and provincial-level People's Committees to provide information, coordinate in implementation, arrange officials to solve problems within the agencies’ competence; and invite heads of relevant central and local agencies, organisations, associations and experts to consult in performing the task force’s missions.

The task force was told to send a report of the progress to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh every month or any time if required.