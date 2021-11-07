Government reviews socio-economic performance in first 10 months

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 6 presides over a Cabinet meeting to review socio-economic performance in the first ten months of 2021. (Photo: VNA) In his opening remarks, Chinh said that many important events took place in October. In the month, the 13th Party Central Committee held its 4th session, while the 15th National Assembly convened its second plenum. To serve these two events, the Government actively prepared many documents and reports to submit to the Party Central Committee and the legislature, focusing on socio-economic development and pandemic prevention and control.



He also mentioned to external activities that he participated in, including his attendance at the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), and his working visit to the UK and his official visit to France.

In October, the Government issued Resolution 128 on temporary regulations on safe adaptation to and flexible and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Ministry of Health also issued Decision 4800 concretising this resolution.

The Government leader said that Vietnam has changed its thinking and method of pandemic fight towards risk management, not pursuing a “zero Covid” policy.

At the meeting, Government members discussed achievements and weaknesses in the past ten months, and proposed solutions and things to do in November and December – the two important months for economic recovery, growth and social welfare assurance.

At a regular Government press conference held after the meeting, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son said that the Government has requested more efforts to quickly build and complete a national economic recovery programme, and soon cover the second shot of Covid-19 vaccine for pandemic-hit areas.