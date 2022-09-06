Government meeting looks into socio-economic situation in eight months

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The leader said the macro economy remained stable, inflation was controlled and economic growth spurred. He also highlighted the country’s achievements in improving people’s living standards and strengthening external affairs, among others.

Chinh, however, pointed out the sluggish disbursement of public investments, along with problems in the procurement of drug and medical equipment, and limitations in the planning work and social affairs.

He asked the participants to look into the reasons behind the phenomena, and propose suitable, feasible solutions to complete socio-economic tasks in the time ahead.

The Government’s regular meeting is scheduled to review the country’s socio-economic situation in August and the first eight months of the year, as well as the implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development program and the national target programs.

It will also scrutinize socio-economic development and public investment plans for 2022 and 2023.

Vietnamplus