Government increases regional minimum wage by 6 percent

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the dialogue with workers across the country. (Photo: SGGP)

Opening the dialogue with 4,500 workers this morning from Bac Giang Province, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh informed that the Government issued Decree No.38 of the Government on adjusting the regional minimum wages to the wish of workers across the country.



Accordingly, from July 1, the regional minimum wage will be raised by 6 percent compared to the current salary level proposed by the National Wage Council.



PM Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that the Party and the State always find solutions to solve the difficulties for workers and people. Through dialogue in the spirit of frankness, sincerity, and constructiveness, it is an opportunity to listen, understand, and share the responsibility to find the best solution and solve the problem following the aspirations of workers.



From the Ho Chi Minh City end, Nguyen Thuy Ha, 40, a worker of Ba Nhat Bamboo and Rattan Cooperative, said that social insurance policies are inadequate. Workers have to pay for a long time to receive pensions, while businesses seek to terminate labor contracts when they are only 40-45 years old.



Minister of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung said the market currently has about 50 million workers. Of which 20 million workers have contracts, but only around 16 million participate in compulsory and voluntary social insurance.



Mr. Dao Ngoc Dung, Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, answers questions of workers. (Photo: SGGP)



Regarding the amendment of the Law on Social Insurance, Minister Dao Ngoc Dung said that the Government has assigned the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs to complete 11 groups of policies and will submit them to the National Assembly in 2023. The Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs said that, at first, it is essential to improve workers' living standards and incomes to overcome this shortcoming.Regarding the amendment of the Law on Social Insurance, Minister Dao Ngoc Dung said that the Government has assigned the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs to complete 11 groups of policies and will submit them to the National Assembly in 2023.



The scene of the online dialogue with workers across the country. (Photo: SGGP)



In addition, it is necessary to have a policy mechanism to encourage people to participate in social insurance for a longer period. The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has requested the authorities to strictly handle those who take advantage of underprivileged workers, forcing them to sell their social insurance books. "The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs proposes gradually reducing the time of paying social insurance premiums. The draft will be shortened to 15 years and maybe only ten years of social insurance payment," Mr. Dao Ngoc Dung affirmed.In addition, it is necessary to have a policy mechanism to encourage people to participate in social insurance for a longer period. The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has requested the authorities to strictly handle those who take advantage of underprivileged workers, forcing them to sell their social insurance books.



The scene of the online dialogue with workers across the country. (Photo: SGGP)



The PM proposed amending the law and related policies to be suitable with the actual situation and the circumstances of the country and to ensure the interests of workers. The Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs confirmed that up to this point, the lump-sum social insurance withdrawal has decreased compared to the first quarter.The PM proposed amending the law and related policies to be suitable with the actual situation and the circumstances of the country and to ensure the interests of workers.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan