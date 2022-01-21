Government has developed a roadmap to reopen int'l flights for economic recovery

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh is at the Noi Bai Airport while inspecting the Covid Prevention and Control work



Yesterday, while inspecting the work of the Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control at the Noi Bai international airport, Deputy PM Minh required relevant units need to review the regulations on epidemic prevention in the aviation field, including the regulations on testing to ensure the government’s Resolution 128.

He stressed that the Southeast Asian country will open in the new normal state as per the resolution 128.

Therefore, the Deputy Prime Minister asked responsible agencies to well implement the mining plan in addition to arranging human resources and machinery ready to best serve the travel needs of people before, during, and after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Flight delays or cancellations should not take place while the aviation sector should invest in infrastructure to better its service. Furthermore, the sector should take proactive measures to promptly respond to emergency situations such as terrorist threats for aviation safety and security.

According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam , on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, it is expected that takeoffs and landings at domestic airports will reach 33,900 arrivals, down 25 percent-30 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to Airports Corporation of Vietnam estimate, the airport will receive 3.9 million passengers during the country’s important holidays.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Anh Quan