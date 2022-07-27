The Government delegation surveys site of Chau Doc, Can Tho, Soc Trang expressway.



Accompanied by the delegation were Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Duy and leaders of An Giang, Hau Giang provinces and Can Tho City.

Map of Chau Doc, Can Tho, Soc Trang expressway project

According to Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The, the need for over 18 million blocks of sand is a key issue for the project; therefore, the localities having sand mines such as An Giang and Dong Thap need to prioritize sand sources for the project implementation.

The consulting unit reported that the expressway project has a total length of over 188 kilometers , and its first point directly connects to National Highway No.91 in the Chau Doc City of An Giang Province and the ending point intersects with Nam Song Hau Street, connecting to Tran De port road path in Soc Trang Province.Of which, there are more than 56 kilometers in length through An Giang Province, over 37 kilometers through Can Tho City, more than 37 kilometers through Hau Giang Province and over 56 kilometers passing through the province of Soc Trang.The project is divided into four component projects under public investment capital. The total investment of the project costs VND44,691 billion (US$1.9 billion).The minister also suggested the implementation of resettlement planning for people affected by the project and the localities should select resettlement areas near the intersections of the expressway.According to Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, the resettlement site selection is very important that will affect to the progress of the site clearance. As for the reason, Mr. Thanh noted that localities need to select resettlement areas being convenient for people's livelihood activities.

By Quoc Bình-Translated by Huyen Hương