Government approves to set up plan for Southeastern region in 2021-2030 period

Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)

The plan consists of the entire mainland, islands, archipelagos, underground resources, areas of sea and sky under sovereignty, sovereign right, and jurisdiction of Vietnam in HCMC and provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Phuoc, and Tay Ninh.



It must ensure the planning and development over the entire region; the goal of sustainable development associated with environmental protection and climate change adaptation; effective exploitation and use of natural resources; preservation of historical and cultural relic sites, cultural and natural heritages; reduction of economic, social and environmental impacts on the livelihood of the local community.

The plan needs to include policies boosting the development of the poor areas, ensure sustainable livelihoods of the local residents, and implementation feasibility in the 2021-2025, 2026-2030 periods with a vision towards 2050.



The Government has assigned the Ministry of Investment and Planning to coordinate with ministries, departments, and people’s committees of provinces and cities in the region to assess and approve the cost estimation of the plan, and then submit them to the Prime Minister.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh