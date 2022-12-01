Government approves 7-day Tet break

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The suggestion on holidays for the upcoming Tet which was submitted by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has been approved by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.



In addition, Deputy PM also agreed with a 4-day break option for the National Day on September 1-4, 2023.

The Government leader asked agencies and units to arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.

The deputy PM assigned the Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to make an announcement of the country’s biggest holiday, including Tet break and National Day for the next year.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh