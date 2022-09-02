Google Doodle celebrates Vietnam’s National Day with mythical bird image

A screenshot of the Google Doodle featuring Vietnam's ‘chim lac’ mythical national bird (Source: Google Doodle)

Talking about its special doodle, Google said: “Chim lac most closely resembles the crane with its long beak and can be found as intricate decorations on traditional Dong Son bronze drums.”

It also gave details on the date, saying: “In 1945, the Declaration of Independence of Vietnam was read aloud to the public, officially recognizing Vietnam as a sovereign nation.”

Citizens are given a day off from work, and red-and-yellow banners line the streets to mark the holiday, it said, adding that the Vietnamese national flag is displayed on every corner of the country.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures of particular countries.

Vietnamplus