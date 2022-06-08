Gia Nghia- Chon Thanh expressway project expected to soon start works

Accordingly, the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Transport to submit an official report on the investment plan following the Prime Minister’s direction noted on Notice No. 93/TB-VPCP dated March 31 of 2022. Besides, the Ministry of Transport will promptly solve the requests and guide the investors who are interested in the project and ensure the acceleration of the procedures to soon start works and complete in 2025.





The Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh expressway project is under the North-South expressway plan to the West. The project is officially put into operation that will open more opportunities for traffic connectivity in the Central Highlands, Southeast region and Ho Chi Minh City to create favorable conditions for both provinces of Dak Nong and Binh Phuoc to rapidly and sustainably develop.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong