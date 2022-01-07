German Navy frigate FGS Bayern arrives in HCMC

German Navy frigate FGS Bayern visits HCMC

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau hosted a reception for German Ambassador to Vietnam, Guido Hildner and lieutenant colonel Tilo Kalski who is captain of the ship.



Speaking at the welcoming ceremony, the city’s vice chairman said that the trip presents the bilateral cooperation in the field of marine between the two sides. Despite impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam-Germany relationship have still seen a sustainable development.

The visit expressed relationship between Vietnam and Germany as well as emphasized the growing international relations in Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean and supported the freedom of navigation in the East Sea, said German Ambassador to Vietnam, Guido Hildner.

Besides economy, Germany hoped to strengthen the deeper cooperation in the sector of education and training, he added.

German Navy frigate FGS Bayern is equipped two MM38 Exocet ship-to-ship missiles with a range of 4,000nm at cruising speed.





By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh