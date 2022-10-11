Gas stations in Mekong Delta reopen right after prices adjustment

A Petrolimex gas station on February 3 street in Rach Gia City, Kien Giang Province



Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province Le Quoc Anh has just signed an urgent official letter to the Ministry of Industry and Trade to propose the support of gasoline supply sources with an amount of 73,560 cubic meters of gasoline in need.

In addition, the Department of Industry and Trade of An Giang Province has received 24 notifications of operation suspension out of 559 gasoline stations.In the locality, 30 gas stations still open without gasoline in stock.

By Quoc Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong