FUTA Group receives third-class Labor Medal for Covid-19 fight contributions

Phuong Trang Group receives the Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister for its contribution to Covid-19 fight.
Additionally, FUTA Group also received the third-class Labor Medal of the State President.During the Covid-19 fight period, FUTA Group donated VND20 billion (US$858,000) to the Covid-19 fund of Da Nang City, 2,000 PCR test kits, 50,000 rapid test kits and 20 ventilators, over 5,000 tons of vegetables for people in isolated areas, five RT PCR testing machines for Da Nang City Center for Diseases Control, Da Nang Oncology Hospital, Hoa Vang Hospital and Da Nang Hospital for women and children.
Besides, FUTA Group also mobilized over 10,000 staff and vehicles participating in Covid-19 fights in other provinces and cities. Accordingly, over 19,000 buses of Phuong Trang Group served for medical staff for Covid-19 fight; over 80,000 buses assisted Covid-19 patients and 5,000 zero-dong buses carried people back to their hometowns. The company also transported hundreds of tons of vegetables from Da Lat to Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang City and other localities for zero-dong kitchens and hospitals.
In addition, FUTA Group also supported 400 ambulances giving emergency aid to Covid-19 patients.