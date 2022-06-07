Funeral ceremony for Ngo Thi Hue, wife of late General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh

She passed away at 8 p.m. on June 5, at the age of 105, and the memorial service for Mrs. Ngo Thi Hue will take place at 8 a.m. on June 9. Her body will be laid in the Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery.



Mrs. Ngo Thi Hue whose real name is Nguyen Thi Ngoi was born in 1918 in My Quoi Commune, Thanh Tri District, Soc Trang Province. She was rewarded the Order of Ho Chi Minh, the First-class Independence Medal, the First-class Order of the Resistance Against the French, the First-class Anti-American War Medal, the First- class Labor Medal and 85 year old Party membership badge.



Some photos captured at the tribute-paying funeral ceremony of Mrs. Ngo Thi Hue, the wife of the late General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh:

At the tribute-paying ceremony, a delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat led by Member of Politburo, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offering incense and flowers in tribute.General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh sent flowers to share their sympathy for the loss of her family.Writing in the funeral book, HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen on behalf of the delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat noted that the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat expressed grief over the passing of Mrs. Nguyen Thi Ngoi, known as Ngo Thi Hue, who is a pride of Soc Trang Province people and a veteran revolutionary cadre with contributions to the national construction and defense. Mrs. Ngo Thi Hue is a beautiful symbol of Southern women and a shining example of Vietnamese women for generations to follow.Former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung came to pay tribute to Mrs. Ngo Thi Hue, and wrote in the funeral book.A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, led by Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen paid respect to Mrs. Ngo Thi Hue. Writing in the funeral book, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen expressed his sympathy for the loss.Delegations of Vinh Long Province, Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, District 3 and so on also came to express their condolences to family of Mrs. Ngo Thi Hue.