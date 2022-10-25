Functional forces handle cemetery landslides in Da Nang

The path road heading to Hoa Son Cemetery recorded mudslides, debris of rock and soil along with fallen trees.



Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoa Vang District and Head of the Steering Committee for handling landslides at Hoa Son Cemetery Nguyen Thuc Dung said that more than 800 soldiers of Division 315 under the fifth Military Zone, Regiment 971 of Military Command of Da Nang City and other forces have tried to help people overcome landslide consequences at Hoa Son Cemetery.



The cemetery management board installed a sign and phone numbers for relatives of those buried graves to contact for support. Regarding unnamed graves, the functional forces will continue to search and find them as well as plan to rearrange the place.



On the same day, Director of Quang Tri Province Department of Transport Tran Huu Hung said that a temporary road through the landslide and subsidence section on the National Highway 15D, at the section through A Ngo Commune, Dakrong District was opened to traffic from 5 p.m.



Meanwhile, the People’s Committee of Can Loc District, Ha Tinh Province has just required the provincial Traffic Safety Board to direct functional units to promptly repair destroyed roads due to recent prolonged rains and flooding.



According to the latest weather news from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, water levels at Vung Tau monitoring station are expected to continue rising on October 26- 30 and reach the highest level of 4.3 meters on October 26, 27 and 28 respectively.



High tide in the Southern coastal localities will be at 1 a.m.-4 a.m. and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. daily.



Under the influence of the tidal wave, the Southeastern provinces are prone to flooding in low-lying areas and localities along rivers.



Moderate and heavy rainfalls are warned for the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Ngai in the next couple of days. At that time, the northern part of the East Sea including the entire Paracel Islands will witness gales of levels 6-9, big waves and rough sea.



Some photos on works of searching graves at Hoa Son Cemetery that were buried in recent downpours and flooding:

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong