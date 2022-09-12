French consulate in HCMC opens to public marking European Heritage Days

The consulate general of France in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: hcmcpv.org.vn)

On this occasion, visitors will have a chance to enjoy the 150-year-old historical building which is an example of Indochina architectural style and French special dishes.



Visitors are required to register before taking a 30-minute tour around the consulate’s premises between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Organized for the first time in 1984, the European Heritage Days are a French creation. It is an occasion for visitors to discover public buildings serving administrative, diplomatic, and economic purposes, which open their doors to the public just these days.





By Van Do – Translated by Kim Khanh