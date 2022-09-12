French consulate in HCMC opens to public marking European Heritage Days

The consulate general of France in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: hcmcpv.org.vn)
On this occasion, visitors will have a chance to enjoy the 150-year-old historical building which is an example of Indochina architectural style and French special dishes.
Visitors are required to register before taking a 30-minute tour around the consulate’s premises between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Organized for the first time in 1984, the European Heritage Days are a French creation. It is an occasion for visitors to discover public buildings serving administrative, diplomatic, and economic purposes, which open their doors to the public just these days.